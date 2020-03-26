AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

AIR opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AAR by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

