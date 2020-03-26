90,690 Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Capri by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $8,186,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capri by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Capri by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $4,351,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

