704 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $183.68 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

