5,875,619 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,875,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

