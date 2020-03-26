3,925 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $4,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

LEG stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

