360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TDI opened at A$1.31 ($0.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96. 360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP has a 52 week low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.54.

