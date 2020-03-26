2,500 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

