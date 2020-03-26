207,029 Shares in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 207,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 516,018 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million and a PE ratio of 33.97.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.