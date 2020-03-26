1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.41 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

