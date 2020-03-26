18,023 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.47. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

