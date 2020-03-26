146,882 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

In other news, Director Ross Jay Kari bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,870.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Lamm bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $264,843. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GSBD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

