1,421 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

