10,980 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.48.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

