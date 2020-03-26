$1.04 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. ResMed posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $769,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,213.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 43.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $135.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

