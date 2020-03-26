$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $19,044,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

