$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Repay posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Repay’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $7,325,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

