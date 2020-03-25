zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €136.00 by Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €136.00 ($158.14) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($121.96).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €115.80 ($134.65) on Monday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 12 month high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a market cap of $827.59 million and a P/E ratio of -116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.84.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

