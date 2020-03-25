Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 64,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 30,810 call options.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,689.96. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,400,860.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock valued at $81,043,730.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.