Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Trading 12% Higher

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.22 and last traded at $103.76, 4,664,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,698,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,999,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,405,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

