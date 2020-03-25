Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

