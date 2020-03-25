Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was down 7.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.01, approximately 1,934,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,059,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Specifically, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,768,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,775,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,009. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 67.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Yext by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

