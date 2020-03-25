World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Loop Capital

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE WWE opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,858,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,667,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,085,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

