William Blair Weighs in on Acer Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

ACER opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

