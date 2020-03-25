Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $32.46, approximately 554,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,236,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.95.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,380,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

