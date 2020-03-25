Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

