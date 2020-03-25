West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$61.00. The company traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 892083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.04.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$72.00 to C$64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.