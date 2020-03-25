Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares were down 2.6% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.37, approximately 509,846 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 736,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.