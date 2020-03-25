Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Waters traded as low as $154.49 and last traded at $159.36, with a volume of 21180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.46.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.13.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.