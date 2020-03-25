Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.