WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSU. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of WashTec stock opened at €36.70 ($42.67) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.59 and its 200-day moving average is €49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67. WashTec has a 12-month low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a 12-month high of €74.40 ($86.51).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

