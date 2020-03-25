Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warrior Met Coal traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 157587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCC. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $605.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

