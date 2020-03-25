Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.