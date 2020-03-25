Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

