Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 37578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after buying an additional 438,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after buying an additional 214,794 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,143,000 after buying an additional 96,331 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.