Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 187 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 187 price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 155 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 155.70.

Get Volvo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 148.69. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.