Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €139.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €178.21 ($207.22).

VOW3 stock opened at €109.82 ($127.70) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €164.24. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

