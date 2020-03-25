Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 103,911 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.15.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

