VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. VINCI S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.