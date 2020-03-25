Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Up 11.8%

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.13, 169,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 148,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 163,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

