Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.13, approximately 1,566,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 959,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

