Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,933,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.01. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

