Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,013 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

