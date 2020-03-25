Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Head to Head Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jernigan Capital has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Jernigan Capital pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Jernigan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Jernigan Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.74 $37.28 million $1.43 8.99 Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 4.85 $44.41 million $1.90 4.95

Jernigan Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Jernigan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Jernigan Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jernigan Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.55%. Jernigan Capital has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.64%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Jernigan Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.80% 10.18% 3.63% Jernigan Capital 98.48% 14.85% 8.43%

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

