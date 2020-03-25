Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Trimmed by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after acquiring an additional 120,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

