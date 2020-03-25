United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.