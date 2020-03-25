Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.1% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

