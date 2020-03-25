Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262,293 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 239,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

