Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.63

Media stories about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

