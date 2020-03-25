TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Price Up 11.9%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.40, approximately 168,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 92,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $745.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.