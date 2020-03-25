Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

